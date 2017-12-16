One person is in the hospital following a late-night shooting at the AMVETS building in Roanoke Rapids.Around 11 p.m. Friday night, police were called to the 300 block of East 8th Street after reports of shots fired at a party.When officers arrived, they found a large crowd running away from the scene.Police found one person on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.The victim was transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center ER and transferred to the Trauma Center.Police do not have any suspect descriptions or direction the suspect(s) may had fled at this time; however, an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Captain B. Martin at (252) 533-2820, Investigator G. Williams at (252) 533-2821 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.