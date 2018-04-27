Halifax County deputies find body not far from home of missing grandmother

We watched as investigators pulled a body from this scene on 903 not far from house of missing 75 year old grandmother. Waiting for confirmation for sheriffs Dept on ID of body but sheriff tells me this scene is connected to missing persons case #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xCm4bIfMv5 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 28, 2018

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old who went AWOL from the military is a person of interest in the disappearance of his grandmother.Detectives in Halifax County have been searching for 75-year-old Sallie Evans for days after the woman's family filed a missing persons report. The family has also put out a desperate plea on Facebook.On Friday, Rocky Mount police were notified by the Halifax County Sheriff's Office that the 18-year-old who went AWOL was staying at the Homewood Suites at 231 Gateway Boulevard. Investigators in Rocky Mount arrested him and found possible explosive materials in the room.On Friday evening, ABC11 was at the scene as investigators pulled a body off Highway 903 not far from the house of the missing womanThe sheriff's office has not identified the body but did tell ABC11 that this incident is connected to a missing persons case.Sheriff Wes Tripp said the 18-year-old was also in possession of his grandmother's stolen car. Rocky Mount police contained the scene and made contact with the State Bureau of Investigations.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.