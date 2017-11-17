Female hamburglar's bizarre McDonald's break-in caught on camera

Police in Maryland are looking for a real-life hamburglar caught stealing more than just food.

The woman can be seen on surveillance video, reaching into the McDonald's drive-thru window before helping herself to a fountain drink, then climbing through the window.

The video then shows the woman taking cash from the register before grabbing an entire box of McDonald's food.

Halfway through the burglary, she decides to pull her shirt over her face to hide from the camera.

She eventually goes back out the window with the box of food. So far, the thief has not been caught.
