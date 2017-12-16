Harnett County man shot during domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man is in the hospital after deputies said he was shot during a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of Oak Grove Road in Angier.

Deputies said 22-year-old Cody Braxton and his ex-girlfriend were involved in a dispute when he went entered the residence and got shot.

Braxton was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Deputies said the shooter is working with detectives; however, they did not release the person's identity.

As of now, no charges have been filed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
domestic violenceshootingman injuredharnett county newsHarnett County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Franklin County deputies responding to plane crash
1 killed, 5 mobile homes damaged in Wilson fire
Police: Durham man accidentally shoots himself in leg
$220K of marijuana shipped to NC frozen yogurt shop
Hundreds gather at cemeteries for 'Lay a Wreath Day'
Police say NC man had hundreds of child porn videos, images
Assistant Scoutmaster accused of sexting with boy
Halifax Co. police respond to shooting at AMVETS building
Show More
More than 200 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean ship stricken with stomach virus
Woman pulled from house fire in Durham
Credit card cloned, suspect caught on surveillance in Cary
'Find-A-Friend' gives the gift of Christmas to Fayetteville families in need
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos