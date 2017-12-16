A man is in the hospital after deputies said he was shot during a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.According to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of Oak Grove Road in Angier.Deputies said 22-year-old Cody Braxton and his ex-girlfriend were involved in a dispute when he went entered the residence and got shot.Braxton was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.Deputies said the shooter is working with detectives; however, they did not release the person's identity.As of now, no charges have been filed.