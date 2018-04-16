Harnett County deputy recovering after weekend shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A Harnett County deputy is still in the hospital after he was shot while following up on a missing persons report over the weekend. (WTVD)

By and Anthony Wilson
CAMERON, NC (WTVD) --
A Harnett County deputy is still in the hospital after he was shot while following up on a missing persons report over the weekend.

"We need everybody to be praying for his family and this officer," Sheriff Wayne Coats said Monday.

James Eric Cook has more than 10 years of service with the department.

Authorities say he was shot Saturday by 16-year-old Mario Alexander Garza III.



Garza was the subject of a missing persons report on Friday. Cook was following up with the investigation of the missing persons report when he encountered Garza and a scuffle broke out.


Officials said Monday that Cook is stable.

"It was a sickening phone call that I got," said Sheriff Coats. "When they said he had been shot, I knew officer Cook always wore a vest and I thought if he wasn't hit anywhere else he'll probably be okay. On the way to Cape Fear I got the phone call that he had been shot in the face."

Garza was also arrested in February after bringing a pocket knife to school.

He's now charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a firearm on law enforcement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotdeputy-involved shootingharnett county newsHarnett CountyCameron
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Chopper 11 over Greensboro after powerful tornado hits
Powerful storm leaves Triangle roads flooded, thousands without power
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Today marks anniversary of 2011 tornado outbreak that killed 24
WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Duke freshman Wendell Carter, Jr. announces he will enter NBA Draft
Possible threat being investigated at Fuquay-Varina High School
Show More
7 inmates dead in South Carolina prison riot ID'd
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report
VIDEO: Man with machete taken down by officers in Pacoima
Lumberton police identify man who died after being found shot in road
More News