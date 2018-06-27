Harnett County man claims daughter was sexually assaulted by teacher

EMBED </>More Videos

A man claims his stepdaughter was sexually assaulted by her math teacher. (WTVD)

By
HARNETT COUNTY, NC --
A Harnett County man claims his stepdaughter was sexually assaulted by her math teacher over the course of two years.

The family was first alerted to the disturbing details from a school guidance counselor.

"He started texting her, then had Facebook conversations before he admitted to physical interactions with the child," said the stepfather. "I thought he was outgoing, fun and gets the students involved. Apparently, his outgoing adventure was more than just teaching."

Harnett County schools told ABC11 Donald Scott Wear was a substitute teacher there for two years before being brought on full-time as a math teacher in August of 2017. He resigned in November, just one month before he was arrested.

Wear is facing two charges- indecent liberties with a child and second-degree kidnapping.

"He's walking around scot-free like nothing's wrong," said the stepfather. " Does his family know? Do his neighbors know? Do the softball team mom's know?"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultteacherHarnett County
Top Stories
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Raleigh police investigate suspicious package at City Hall
Orange County schools pay firm $10,000 to monitor social media messages
Apex police hope to curb impaired driving with new simulator
'This is historic': UNC law professor discusses retirement of Justice Kennedy
Two kayakers rescued in oyster beds in Oak Island
Government proposes shrinking last endangered Red wolf habitat
Woman claims fired state trooper used excessive force on her too
Show More
DA orders mental health evaluation for mom accused of trying to poison her kids with lighter fluid
Platooning technology tested for first time in US, on Wake County soil
Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'
Report: SC woman hit black teen, told him 'he didn't belong' at pool
Tragedy, unworn soccer jerseys spawns charity
More News