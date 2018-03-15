Harnett County school evacuated; what students need to know

Students were evacuated from Triton High School after a note was found indicating a school threat for Thursday and Friday.The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said a decision was made to move students off campus as a safety precaution.Deputies were called to the school Thursday morning after receiving reports of a possible threat. A student found a note in a bathroom about 9:20 a.m. The note referenced a bomb threat Thursday and Friday with a listed time of 1:30 p.m. The student took the note to an administrator, who notified an on-campus school resource officer.The sheriff's office and Erwin Police Department investigated but found nothing.A parent told ABC11 that students were being transferred to Gentry Primary, at 114 Porter Drive, where parents can pick them up.The sheriff's office said students can return to campus to pick up vehicles - if they bring keys with them - but cannot go in the building to retrieve keys or bags.Deputies are notifying students not to bring bags to school Friday as all bags will have to be searched.There will be extra security on campus Friday.Explosive detection K-9s responded from North Carolina State University Police, Fort Bragg, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Raleigh Police Department. Harnett County Emergency Services, Erwin Fire Department, and Erwin Rescue also responded.There are no suspects. The sheriff's office is still investigating