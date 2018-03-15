Harnett County school evacuated; what students need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Students are being evacuated from Triton High School after heavy police presence on campus. (WTVD)

ERWIN, NC (WTVD) --
Students were evacuated from Triton High School after a note was found indicating a school threat for Thursday and Friday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said a decision was made to move students off campus as a safety precaution.

Deputies were called to the school Thursday morning after receiving reports of a possible threat. A student found a note in a bathroom about 9:20 a.m. The note referenced a bomb threat Thursday and Friday with a listed time of 1:30 p.m. The student took the note to an administrator, who notified an on-campus school resource officer.

The sheriff's office and Erwin Police Department investigated but found nothing.

A parent told ABC11 that students were being transferred to Gentry Primary, at 114 Porter Drive, where parents can pick them up.

The sheriff's office said students can return to campus to pick up vehicles - if they bring keys with them - but cannot go in the building to retrieve keys or bags.

Deputies are notifying students not to bring bags to school Friday as all bags will have to be searched.

There will be extra security on campus Friday.

Explosive detection K-9s responded from North Carolina State University Police, Fort Bragg, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Raleigh Police Department. Harnett County Emergency Services, Erwin Fire Department, and Erwin Rescue also responded.

There are no suspects. The sheriff's office is still investigating
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school threatstudentsevacuationharnett county newsstudent safetyschool safetyHarnett CountyErwin
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Volunteer accused of molesting 12-year-old at Raleigh school
Several dead and 8 hospitalized in Florida college pedestrian bridge collapse
Police Sgt. says Raleigh's new pay structure unfair to him
Collapsed FIU bridge was installed just days ago
NC Legislative Committee considers arming teachers
VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs
7 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC's total to 305 for season
2 Durham police officers injured after vehicle slams into patrol car
Show More
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
NC county illegally removed kids from homes
US impose sanctions on 13 Russians indicted by Mueller
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
More News
Top Video
Police Sgt. says Raleigh's new pay structure unfair to him
Volunteer accused of molesting 12-year-old at Raleigh school
Tar Heels ready for another long March mission
VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs
More Video