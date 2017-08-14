Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies found the body of a man and a woman inside.

Akilah Davis
HARNETT COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies got a call about 3:04 p.m. from a passerby down a path off the 3000 block of Buffalo Lake Road and Twin Ponds Road, technically a Sanford address.

They discovered the car with a man and woman dead in the front seats.

Monday evening, the sheriff's office identified the victims as Bryant James Rosser, 27, of the 300 block of Sandclay Road in Spring Lake, and Kelcie Lyn Vann, 24, of the 400 block of Brinn Drive in Sanford.

The bodies will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The sheriff's office confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired at the victims' vehicle. Investigators said it appears both victims were shot while inside the car.

The car is a gray 2001 Toyota Camry, registered to Vann.

Deputies said the car was found approximately 400 feet from Buffalo Lake Road.

Bullet holes can be seen in the car.



Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111.

More details will be released as the investigation progresses, the sheriff's office said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
dead bodyman killedwoman killedgun violencehomicide investigationharnett county newsHarnett County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
The Latest: Protesters topple Durham Confederate statue
Military identifies two Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Iraq
Mannequins in Cary Belk arranged to resemble Nazi salute
Trump says he's seriously considering pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Morehead Planetarium preps for huge solar eclipse party
Two teenagers treated for burns in Zebulon
Trump denounces Charlottesville violence, 'racism is evil'
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Charlottesville car ramming
Show More
Candlelight vigil in Raleigh for Charlottesville victims
Fayetteville community honors fallen NC soldier at procession
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
Fort Bragg soldier dies in motorcycle crash
Crash knocks down power lines in Raleigh
More News
Top Video
The Latest: Protesters topple Durham Confederate statue
Morehead Planetarium preps for huge solar eclipse party
Homelessness partnership becomes charity ball recipient
Cracked dashboard causes frustrations for Lexus owner
More Video