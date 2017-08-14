Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car

Bullet holes can be seen in the car.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes Monday.Deputies got a call about 3:04 p.m. from a passerby down a path off the 3000 block of Buffalo Lake Road and Twin Ponds Road, technically a Sanford address.They discovered the car with a man and woman dead in the front seats.Monday evening, the sheriff's office identified the victims as Bryant James Rosser, 27, of the 300 block of Sandclay Road in Spring Lake, and Kelcie Lyn Vann, 24, of the 400 block of Brinn Drive in Sanford.The bodies will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.The sheriff's office confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired at the victims' vehicle. Investigators said it appears both victims were shot while inside the car.The car is a gray 2001 Toyota Camry, registered to Vann.Deputies said the car was found approximately 400 feet from Buffalo Lake Road.Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide. No suspects are in custody.Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111.More details will be released as the investigation progresses, the sheriff's office said.