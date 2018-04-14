Harnett County sheriff's deputy shot; manhunt on for teen suspect

Seven police cars speeding on 421 South. We're on our way to Harnett County after a Deputy was shot. Latest info coming at 10 and 11 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/8xZ3MjuA0a — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) April 15, 2018

A Harnett County deputy was shot near HM Cagle Drive in Cameron while conducting an investigation, Sheriff Wayne Coats said.The shooting happened on a path in a wooded area.The deputy was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is described as stable.Coats said authorities are actively looking for the shooting suspect, who was described as a "Hispanic male" about 16 years old, believed to be wearing a gray, hooded shirt, a black vest, and dark blue jeans.The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Coats said anyone with information should call 911 immediately.Coats said the shooting suspect appears to have been on foot when the incident happened.K-9 officers are deployed and the State Highway Patrol has a helicopter searching for the suspect.Wake, Lee, and Cumberland County sheriff's offices are assisting with the search.Authorities are still searching for the shooter.