Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges

AARON KATERSKY
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Monday to new sexual assault charges that could put him in prison "for a very, very long time."

Weinstein, 66, was driven to court in a private car but handcuffed before he entered the courtroom for his arraignment on new charges that include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A judge ordered Weinstein to be released on bail despite an attempt by the Manhattan District Attorney's office to change the terms.

Weinstein has a "substantial chance of going to jail for a very, very long time," Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said.

The superseding indictment returned last week includes allegations that Weinstein engaged in a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.



"We are very pleased that the court did not change the existing bail conditions that Mr. Weinstein has scrupulously abided by," Defense attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a statement.

Weinstein has turned in his passport, paid $1 million bail and wears a monitoring device while under house arrest.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Officials find body of 24-year-old man who drowned at Fort Bragg lake
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Tropical Storm Chris expected to become hurricane later today
4-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Myrtle Beach hotel
Raleigh Kroger store to close Tuesday, five weeks ahead of schedule
Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees!' movie, dies age 86
Texas officer points gun at kids during confrontation
Show More
8th boy removed from cave as Thailand rescues underway
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
Waitress pulls gun from apron on co-worker's attacker
Starbucks, citing environment, is ditching plastic straws
Fire breaks out at Garner home
More News