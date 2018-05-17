Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash

EMBED </>More Videos

Earthquakes were damaging roads and buildings on Hawaii's Big Island on Wednesday as ash emissions streamed from Kilauea volcano. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

PAHOA, Hawaii --
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has erupted from its summit, shooting a dusty plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky.

MORE: Earthquakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

Mike Poland, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, confirmed the explosion on Thursday. It comes after more than a dozen fissures recently opened miles to the east of the crater and spewed lava into neighborhoods.

Those areas were evacuated as lava destroyed at least 26 homes and 10 other structures.



The crater sits within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has been closed since May 11.

Officials have said they didn't expect the explosion to be deadly as long as people remained out of park.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. An eruption in 1924 killed one person and sent rocks, ash, and dust into the air for 17 days.

EMBED More News Videos

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is not part of the ''ring of fire,'' and there is no imminent threat to the ''ring of fire'' volcanoes on the West Coast.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanou.s. & worldHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Microblading: Do your research before indulging in the hottest new beauty trend
Police ID person of interest in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner
Department of Transportation encourages NC residents to get Real ID
NC food bank launches summer initiative
6 tips for surviving a senior move
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
Fayetteville teacher suspended after alleged attack on student
Update: 2 men arrested after man was shot, killed in Durham
Show More
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
Video reveals details of how NC soldier died in Niger ambush
Oklahoma woman killed by pack of 7 small dogs
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Florida man running from police finally stopped by fallen pants
More News