ABC11 TOGETHER

10-year-old cancer survivor inspires thousands through his violin

EMBED </>More Videos

Tyler picked up the violin while going through chemotherapy for leukemia (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Tyler Butler-Figueroa has a lot to be thankful for this summer.

He is a rising fifth grader at Walnut Creek Elementary, and while he's loving the summer break from the classroom, Tyler is using the time off to help spread his inspiring story through his music.



"My message is, if you have the same story as me, you can start something you really love and follow your dreams and if your heart tells you that it's right, then stick with it,'" Tyler explained.

Tyler is spending his summer launching a YouTube channel and booking gigs. He also did his first street performance outside the ABC11 studio on Fayetteville Street. That performance racked up more than 30 thousand views from a Facebook live post in just a few days.

"I like it because I get to earn money or tips to help my family," Tyler said. "It's cool playing for other people."

Tyler picked up the violin while going through chemotherapy for leukemia. He was diagnosed at age four and a half and fought for years before going into remission. His chemo port put an end to sports or any physical activity for a few years.

Tyler also endured bullying and decided to change schools. During that time he saw a flyer at school for Kidznotes, a Triangle non-profit that teaches music to hundreds of kids who wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to learn it.

"I told my mom and she signed me up and once I got there I was learning quickly," Tyler said.

Today, at 10 years old, Tyler has been playing the violin for three years.

When asked about his musical ability, Tyler thought for a moment and said, "I think it's a gift."

He credits Kidznotes for changing his life by leading him to music during a very difficult time of his life. He's now hoping his music will be a gift to inspire others.

"I want to be a musician or a doctor when I grow up," he said.

Tyler will perform on Friday, July 27 at the United States of America Gospel Skate Night Youth Talent Show.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthabc11 togetherraleigh newswake county schoolscancermusicRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Durham youth football team requesting community support
Group works to create a playground for all in Moore County
Summer of Service: Showcase your good deeds
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
Separated conjoined twins make astounding progress
Sweet flavorings in e-cigarettes may cause damage to cells in blood vessels
Hope Mills issues swim advisory over high bacteria levels in lake
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
New tick species makes its way to NC
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: 21-year-old found dead in Raleigh was suspect in robbery
Oops! Amazon Prime Day gets off to a rough start
Fayetteville police looking for suspects in string of burglaries at convenience stores
Tense moments after man accused of robbing disabled couple appears in court
Warrants: Man tried to kill wife with ant poison
Teen slipped as she was attempting to jump off cliff at Eno River Rock Quarry
Raleigh police looking for suspects in shooting that injured Food Lion worker
Apex man called a hero after alerting neighbor about fire
Show More
Hawaii lava bomb punctures boat's roof, injures 12 passengers
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Separated conjoined twins make astounding progress
Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at New Orleans zoo
More News