Week ending February 18 - 273 positive flu tests (out of 1284 flu tests ordered)

- 273 positive flu tests (out of 1284 flu tests ordered)

Week ending February 11 - 175 positive flu tests (out of 897 tests ordered)

- 175 positive flu tests (out of 897 tests ordered)

Week ending February 4 - 115 positive flu tests (out of 712 flu tests ordered)

- 115 positive flu tests (out of 712 flu tests ordered)

Week ending January 28 - 50 positive flu tests (out of 525 flu tests ordered)

North Carolina health officials said there were 16 new flu-related deaths between February 19 and 25th, bringing the total for this flu season to 63.The news comes as health officials in Halifax County said Wednesday an infant has died of complications from the flu.A statement from county's public health system said it wouldn't release any additional information.64 percent of the adult deaths have involved people 65 years old and older.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 34 infant deaths associated with the flu during the current season.Doctors encourage people to take the following preventive steps from contracting the flu:North Carolina flu season officially started October 2, 2016.According to data provided to ABC11 from WakeMed, recent flu stats are as follows: