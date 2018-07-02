18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --A bacterial infection caused by exposure to feces sent over a dozen people to the hospital after a neighborhood cookout in east Charlotte, health officials said.
Responders arrived at Forest Hills Townhomes in Charlotte around 6 p.m. Sunday after multiple calls, WSOC reported.
Over a dozen people complained about feeling ill after a birthday party and cookout at the complex.
33 people were taken to the hospital and 18 were admitted. Some ended up in the Intensive Care Unit with serious symptoms, two being children, officials said.
The bacteria Shigella caused the illness. Several neighbors said the sickness may have been caused by the food.
Health officials said that 100 people attended the party and about 40 percent of the neighbors were affected.
Anyone who still has food from the party is urged to call Environmental Health at 980-314-1660.