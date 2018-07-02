FOOD POISONING

18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout

(Credit: Shutterstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A bacterial infection caused by exposure to feces sent over a dozen people to the hospital after a neighborhood cookout in east Charlotte, health officials said.

Responders arrived at Forest Hills Townhomes in Charlotte around 6 p.m. Sunday after multiple calls, WSOC reported.

Over a dozen people complained about feeling ill after a birthday party and cookout at the complex.

33 people were taken to the hospital and 18 were admitted. Some ended up in the Intensive Care Unit with serious symptoms, two being children, officials said.

The bacteria Shigella caused the illness. Several neighbors said the sickness may have been caused by the food.

Health officials said that 100 people attended the party and about 40 percent of the neighbors were affected.

Anyone who still has food from the party is urged to call Environmental Health at 980-314-1660.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthfood poisoningCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD POISONING
Chipotle closes restaurants due to E. coli outbreak
Granny Smith, Gala apples recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Grandma critical after drinking toxic tea
Shake Shack blamed for illness
More food poisoning
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hand-washing warning: Your bad habits could spread harmful germs
Heat Advisory: How you can protect yourself
Measles investigation continues
Wake County mom says her special needs child was injured while left unsupervised
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Total selfless act:' Man drowns while saving boy in Zebulon
Soccer team found alive after over a week trapped in Thailand cave
SC funeral home sued after woman's body found years after death
Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges
22-year-old has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion in Bahamas
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
FBI: Man threatened July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland
Second drowning in 6 weeks reported at NC waterfall
Show More
Garner police officer's home destroyed by fire
Carrboro police looking for owner of lost chicken
Billboard warns against treats for Outer Banks wild horses
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
SC authorities investigate death of 41-year-old woman from Nash Co.
More News