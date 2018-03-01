HEALTH & FITNESS

18 new flu deaths reported, bringing state's total to 253 for season

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services releases weekly flu numbers.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that North Carolina saw 18 new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 253 for the season.

WakeMed reported 2,777 positive flu tests from January 1 to February 28.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.

