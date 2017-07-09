HEALTH & FITNESS

3-year-old battling cancer gets triple organ transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

Following a 10-hour operation, Evie received a liver, pancreas and small bowel. (KTRK)

FORT DODGE, Iowa --
There is new hope for a toddler battling cancer after receiving a triple organ transplant.

Evie has battled liver cancer, gone through chemotherapy, had a tumor removed and went into remission. But the cancer returned, and it had gotten bigger.

"They said if the mass didn't shrink there wasn't anything else they were going to be able to do," Mychael Mueller, Evie's father, said. "It takes a lot out of a parent."

KCCI reports that the 3-year-old was taken to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, IA, but another call came in before she started treatment again, and the family headed to Omaha, NE.

Following a 10-hour operation, Evie received a liver, pancreas and small bowel. All three transplants were necessary in case the cancer had spread.

"It just shows you that miracles happen every day, and to be a donor," Mueller said. "She wouldn't be here. It wouldn't have been a good road if we didn't have that donor."

Evie is recovering from the surgery and her parents are looking forward to her future and getting to take her back home.

Related Topics:
healthtransplantorgan donationsIowa
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Raleigh students create CPR on demand phone app
New 'snorting chocolate' trend surges among teens
ESPY Awards benefit V-Foundation
New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Shifting sand could determine ownership of new island
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
3-year-old battling cancer gets triple organ transplant
NC leaders remain hopeful for full Lumbee recognition
Man killed in Raleigh stabbing
NC mom furious after killed son's autopsy is delayed
Woman, animals killed after crash into SPCA building
Show More
Cary Football Food Drive hopes to collect 2,000 cans
FBI: Flight attendant broke wine bottle over man's head
NC priest arrested in road rage incident after pulling gun
NC police search for missing teen
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
More News
Top Video
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Man killed in Raleigh stabbing
NC mom furious after killed son's autopsy is delayed
Man in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting
More Video