3-year-old battling cancer gets triple organ transplant

FORT DODGE, Iowa --There is new hope for a toddler battling cancer after receiving a triple organ transplant.
Evie has battled liver cancer, gone through chemotherapy, had a tumor removed and went into remission. But the cancer returned, and it had gotten bigger.
"They said if the mass didn't shrink there wasn't anything else they were going to be able to do," Mychael Mueller, Evie's father, said. "It takes a lot out of a parent."
KCCI reports that the 3-year-old was taken to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, IA, but another call came in before she started treatment again, and the family headed to Omaha, NE.
Following a 10-hour operation, Evie received a liver, pancreas and small bowel. All three transplants were necessary in case the cancer had spread.
"It just shows you that miracles happen every day, and to be a donor," Mueller said. "She wouldn't be here. It wouldn't have been a good road if we didn't have that donor."
Evie is recovering from the surgery and her parents are looking forward to her future and getting to take her back home.