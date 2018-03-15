ABC11 TOGETHER

ABC11 Together sponsors prescription drug take-back day in Raleigh on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a day to safely dispose of prescriptions you no longer use.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Ethan Buck knows the danger of discovering prescription painkillers in a medicine cabinet. At age 12, he and his brother started sneaking into their mom's supply of medication after she had knee surgery.

"All I did was take them and I realized it gave you a feeling and that's pretty much how I got started," said Buck.

He told ABC11 the pills led to heroin and he was addicted by the age of 15.

"I realized I was hooked when I was 18 years old, and I couldn't stop putting a needle in my arm," he said.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein hears stories like this often. He has launched statewide medication take-back events to get unused pills out of our homes. ABC11 is sponsoring the Triangle event.

"Most people who are addicted begin their addiction when they are adolescents," said Stein. "The majority of adolescents get their pills from friends and family."

Stein has been pushing physicians to write fewer prescriptions.

"In 2016, there were 10 million prescriptions written for opioids, that is one for every man woman and child in the state of North Carolina," said Stein. "That is 700 million pills and we know only a small fraction are used, because most people don't need the full prescription."

Buck has been clean for several years. He is now in college and wants to be a social worker and eventually help other people struggling with addiction.

Buck is hoping people dispose of their unused pills, so other people do not follow his path.

"You could be saving your child's life, or you could be saving your child's friend's life," Buck said.

TAKE-BACK DAY IN RALEIGH
March 19 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
North Hills Midtown Park, Raleigh

READ MORE: Full information on Take-Back Day
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthopioidsDrug Take Backabc11 togetherRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls through downtown Raleigh on Saturday
'Miracles' for septuagenarian student who lost all in Raleigh fire
Wake County girl raises money for Miracle League after cousin's death
Raleigh boy finds strength to beat cancer through music
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
7 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC's total to 305 for season
How to get a great night's sleep
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
4 dead, 9 hospitalized in Florida college pedestrian bridge collapse
Volunteer accused of molesting 12-year-old at Raleigh school
VA benefits halted after Fort Bragg veteran mistakenly declared dead
Ex-student charged with having gun on Gray's Creek HS campus
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
Police Sgt. says Raleigh's new pay structure unfair to him
Collapsed FIU bridge was installed just days ago
Show More
NC Legislative Committee considers arming teachers
Harnett County school evacuated; what students need to know
VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs
7 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC's total to 305 for season
2 Durham police officers injured after vehicle slams into patrol car
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, March 15, 2018
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
Duke cruises past Iona, 89-67, in NCAA tournament opener
NC Legislative Committee considers arming teachers
More Video