North Carolinians have one week left to sign up for healthcare through the Affordable Care Act.The deadline to enroll is next Friday, December 15. That's 6 weeks earlier than last year's deadline.Several Wake County organizations are hosting enrollment events to help people get signed up on the health insurance marketplace for 2018.1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.The Hispanic Family Center2013 Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh10 a.m.-4 p.m.Advance Community Health Center1011 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Alliance Medical Ministry101 Donald Ross Drive, Raleigh9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.Wake County Human Services10 Sunnybrook Rd., Raleigh10 a.m.-6 p.m.Saint Augustine University1315 Oakwood Ave., RaleighThese events provide free enrollment assistance available on a walk-in basis. If you plan to attend, you're asked to bring the following information and documents;North Carolinians can also call (855) 733-3711, visit www.ncnavigator.net to schedule an appointment, or visit www.healthcare.gov to learn more about their options and shop for plans.