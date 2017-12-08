HEALTH & FITNESS

One week left to enroll in ACA healthcare; sign-up events scheduled in Wake County

North Carolinians have one week left to sign up for healthcare through the Affordable Care Act.

The deadline to enroll is next Friday, December 15. That's 6 weeks earlier than last year's deadline.

Several Wake County organizations are hosting enrollment events to help people get signed up on the health insurance marketplace for 2018.

Saturday, December 9

1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Hispanic Family Center

2013 Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh

Sunday, December 10

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Advance Community Health Center

1011 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

Wednesday, December 13

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Alliance Medical Ministry

101 Donald Ross Drive, Raleigh

Thursday, December 14

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wake County Human Services

10 Sunnybrook Rd., Raleigh

Friday, December 15

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saint Augustine University

1315 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh

These events provide free enrollment assistance available on a walk-in basis. If you plan to attend, you're asked to bring the following information and documents;

  • Social Security Numbers or document numbers for immigrants

  • Employer name and phone number and income information for every member of the household who is working or has income and needs coverage

  • Information about any other health insurance coverage that might be available to members of your household.


North Carolinians can also call (855) 733-3711, visit www.ncnavigator.net to schedule an appointment, or visit www.healthcare.gov to learn more about their options and shop for plans.
