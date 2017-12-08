The deadline to enroll is next Friday, December 15. That's 6 weeks earlier than last year's deadline.
Several Wake County organizations are hosting enrollment events to help people get signed up on the health insurance marketplace for 2018.
Saturday, December 9
1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Hispanic Family Center
2013 Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh
Sunday, December 10
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Advance Community Health Center
1011 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
Wednesday, December 13
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Alliance Medical Ministry
101 Donald Ross Drive, Raleigh
Thursday, December 14
9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wake County Human Services
10 Sunnybrook Rd., Raleigh
Friday, December 15
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saint Augustine University
1315 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh
These events provide free enrollment assistance available on a walk-in basis. If you plan to attend, you're asked to bring the following information and documents;
- Social Security Numbers or document numbers for immigrants
- Employer name and phone number and income information for every member of the household who is working or has income and needs coverage
- Information about any other health insurance coverage that might be available to members of your household.
North Carolinians can also call (855) 733-3711, visit www.ncnavigator.net to schedule an appointment, or visit www.healthcare.gov to learn more about their options and shop for plans.