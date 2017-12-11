HEALTH & FITNESS

Single case of whooping cough confirmed at Apex High School

APEX (WTVD) --
According to Apex High School officials, one student has contracted whooping cough or Pertussis.

Officials confirmed the case Monday afternoon and notified parents.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
