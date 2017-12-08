HEALTH & FITNESS

At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 60 NC State University students have contracted norovirus, school officials report. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
At least 60 NC State University students have contracted norovirus, school officials report.

They said the outbreak started Tuesday after students started to report they were experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes stomach pain, nausea, and diarrhea.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials said most of the affected students live in Alexander Hall; however, additional cases have been reported on and off campus.

Those who attend NC State or have been in contact with the campus, who are exhibiting symptoms, should visit Student Health Services or their doctor.

More information about norovirus and prevention tips has been made available by the CDC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthnc statenc state universityRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
1st baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in TX
NC State game delayed after medical emergency
Four-year-old girl from Louisburg stands strong against cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory now in effect: Snow possible
New details: Durham driver shot from car behind
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
Show More
GOP Rep. Trent Franks announces resignation
Hurricanes sold: What does it mean for Raleigh?
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
Smithfield woman pleads guilty in baby remains case
Arrest made in attack on Hoke County teacher
More News
Top Video
Where to see Christmas lights in Wake County
Winter Weather Advisory now in effect: Snow possible
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
More Video