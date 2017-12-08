At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) --At least 60 NC State University students have contracted norovirus, school officials report.
They said the outbreak started Tuesday after students started to report they were experiencing gastrointestinal issues.
Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes stomach pain, nausea, and diarrhea.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Officials said most of the affected students live in Alexander Hall; however, additional cases have been reported on and off campus.
Those who attend NC State or have been in contact with the campus, who are exhibiting symptoms, should visit Student Health Services or their doctor.
More information about norovirus and prevention tips has been made available by the CDC.