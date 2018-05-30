HEALTH & FITNESS

Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

Improperly packaged Taytulla (Credit: Allergan)

Allergan has recalled almost 170,000 sample packs of birth control pills nationwide because of a packaging error that could put consumers at risk for unintended pregnancy.

In a statement, the company said four placebo pills were placed out of order in its sample pack of Taytulla.

The capsules were placed where the active pills should have been; if taken out of order, the user could experience an unintended pregnancy if other forms of contraception are not used.

The physician sample pack should contain 24 pink capsules with hormones followed by four maroon capsules without hormones.

Instead, the fault packs had marron placebos at the start of the treatment.

"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," the statement said. "The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order."

Allergan says they are notifying customers by recall letter and is arranging for return of all recalled sample pack product with the lot #5620706 Exp. May 2019.

Consumers who have the sample pack product with the associated lot number should notify their physician to arrange a return.

Should users have further questions, they should reach out to Allergan at (800) 678-1605.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallbirth control
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sleeping in on days off may extend your life, study says
Study reveals chewing gum while walking burns more calories
Maker of Spam recalls canned pork, chicken products
NOW OPEN: Hotworx Infrared Fitness Studio Raleigh
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Wounded man walks into Fayetteville Exxon, says he was shot at motel
Lake Tahoma dam failing; some McDowell County residents evacuated
Roseanne Barr blames racist tweet on Ambien
Harnett County woman fatally shot in domestic incident, sheriff says
Baby at center of AMBER Alert in SC found dead, mother in custody
At town hall, Sanderson High students demand adult solutions to school shootings
17-year-old girl getting off school bus struck by car in Zebulon
What will become of Cary Towne Center without IKEA?
Show More
Raleigh homeowners 'not concerned' about flooding
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
Morrisville, Cary, Apex consider increasing vehicle fee on car registrations
Hillside High student charged with bringing gun to school
Sara Gilbert rips Roseanne Barr's 'abhorrent' tweets
More News