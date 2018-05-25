HEALTH & FITNESS

Residents living near California crematorium may have breathed in human remains

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

SAN DIEGO, CA --
Residents living near a crematorium in San Diego, California, were told they may have breathed in human remains after a mishap with their furnace.

On Thursday, officials said heavy smoke containing the ashes of human remains was shot into the air because a crematory door was not shut.

The incident happened at the Cortez Family Crematorium, KGTV reports.

Fire crews said since the door was not shut, smoke was sent out of the chimney and the open doors of the building.

An operator of the crematorium, who was working at the time, told local news outlets that it was impossible for ashes to leave the system.

However, National City Fire Captain Brian Krebs said human ashes were present in the smoke.

While unpleasant, officials said the smoke did not pose any health risks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsmokingbuzzworthycaliforniaCalifornia
HEALTH & FITNESS
More than 250 potentially exposed to TB at Apex HS
FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves
Raleigh surgery center 'back in compliance' after investigation
NC cancer patients need help getting to & from treatment
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Cheapest gas prices in the Triangle
Funeral on Friday for state trooper killed in chase, crash
Civilian shoots, kills suspect who opened fire at Oklahoma City restaurant
Mom with baby robbed, carjacked in Apex Target parking lot
County drops eviction bombshell on Spring Lake residents without water
Raleigh commutes 'complicated' by months-long Newton Road sinkhole closure
'It's about time': Trump pardons late black champ Jack Johnson
Teen charged in social media threat to blow up Alamance County school
Show More
Triangle owners of lost pets targeted in Bitcoin scam
Stop saying "let me know if I can help" and just take a friend's kids for the day
Durham spraygrounds to open this weekend
Family reaches settlement over dog's death in overhead bin
'I think he did it on purpose': 911 calls released in Bessemer City restaurant crash
More News