HEALTH & FITNESS

Can a procedure developed in Raleigh get rid of cellulite permanently?

EMBED </>More Videos

Developed by a Raleigh-based company called Merz, Cellfina is a cosmetic procedure designed to get rid of cellulite.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Developed by a Raleigh-based company called Merz, Cellfina is a cosmetic procedure designed to get rid of cellulite.

The FDA approved procedure was developed locally a few years ago, and Skin Raleigh was one of the first med spas in the area to provide it.

Skin Raleigh physician and owner Dr. Jeremy Pyle says Cellfina works to get rid of cellulite by severing the small pieces of connective tissues that create the cellulite dimples in the first place.

Pyle explains how they do the procedure and how long the results may last in the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthskin careraleigh newsbeautybeauty & lifestyleRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC director resigns over financial conflicts
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
5-minute office workout you can do at your desk!
Raw meat delivered in shopping carts under investigation in San Jose
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raleigh hospital served African Americans when no others would
Petition urges WCPSS to change cleaning procedures
Feb. 10 declared Our Three Winners Day in Chapel Hill
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck, killing driver
Raleigh man accused of child abuse, pushing officer
Soldier reportedly shoots wife's attacker at Fayetteville home
Two sought in violent home invasion near Chapel Hill
Triangle 'dreamers' react to Trump's immigration policy
Show More
Raleigh Police say body found Jan. 6 is that of missing woman
Raleigh WWII vet, civil rights pioneer celebrates 100th birthday
Durham Police ID woman fatally stabbed at Hillside Park
4 tips for helping your parents age at home
Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel'
More News
Top Video
Feb. 10 declared Our Three Winners Day in Chapel Hill
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck, killing driver
Better than Laettner? ECU's Tyson makes amazing shot
Wake County swimmer with autism ready to go for gold
More Video