CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --A newly formed group of cancer survivors at UNC Rex Healthcare Cancer Center in Raleigh is helping patients, families, and staff make improvements to cancer treatment.
The Patient and Family Advisory Council is a group of survivors and volunteers who visit cancer patients and families going through treatment to offer support, gather feedback, and develop new programs and activities with the staff.
The goal of the program is to improve compassionate cancer care and treatment.
"We're UNC Rex fans," explained advisory chair, Lou Arp. "But, every system, no matter how good it is, we believe can be improved, that's where our interest lies. The idea here is to reduce some of the anxiety that is unnecessary that some of the patients are experiencing when they're going through this treatment process."
The group formed about a year ago and looks at everything from aesthetics on the walls of the treatment facilities to making sure patients' needs are being met.