HEALTH & FITNESS

Cancer survivors create advisory council at UNC Rex Healthcare Cancer Center

(Shutterstock)

By
CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
A newly formed group of cancer survivors at UNC Rex Healthcare Cancer Center in Raleigh is helping patients, families, and staff make improvements to cancer treatment.

The Patient and Family Advisory Council is a group of survivors and volunteers who visit cancer patients and families going through treatment to offer support, gather feedback, and develop new programs and activities with the staff.

The goal of the program is to improve compassionate cancer care and treatment.

"We're UNC Rex fans," explained advisory chair, Lou Arp. "But, every system, no matter how good it is, we believe can be improved, that's where our interest lies. The idea here is to reduce some of the anxiety that is unnecessary that some of the patients are experiencing when they're going through this treatment process."

The group formed about a year ago and looks at everything from aesthetics on the walls of the treatment facilities to making sure patients' needs are being met.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcancerhospitalschapel hill newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
1st baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in TX
NC State game delayed after medical emergency
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
Woman fearful her Samsung washing machine will explode
New details: Durham driver shot from car behind
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
Show More
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
GOP Rep. Trent Franks announces resignation
Hurricanes sold: What does it mean for Raleigh?
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
PHOTOS: These loving pups need homes!
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
More Photos