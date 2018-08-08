HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak

EMBED </>More Videos

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning amid mounting outbreaks and recalls.

By
The summer heat is raising concerns about food safety.

To help keep people safe, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning amid mounting outbreaks and recalls.

Officials said the warmer weather is creating ideal conditions for the spread of salmonella.

What is salmonella? Everything to know about the bacteria and the illness
The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.


They are reminding people of these simple steps to keep your food safe:

  • Wash your hands and kitchen surfaces with warm, soapy water
  • Put frozen food away within two hours or toss it
  • Use a food thermometer to make sure everything is properly cooked


Salmonella is one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the United States.

New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal
After recent warnings about Goldfish crackers, Ritz crackers and raw turkey, Hungry Man frozen meals are now linked to salmonella concerns.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcdcwarningsummersalmonella
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Baby diagnosed with leukemia; mom begs minorities to donate bone marrow
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News