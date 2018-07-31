Channel your inner chi at the 5 best yoga spots in Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're searching for a yoga session around town.
1. Blue Lotus
Photo: blue lotus/Yelp
Topping the list is Blue Lotus. Located at 401 N. West St., Suite 105, this is the highest-rated yoga spot in Raleigh, boasting five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
The studio offers beginning to advanced vinyasa classes, among others. For those who are unfamiliar, vinyasa, also called "flow yoga," is a dynamic and evolving style of yoga in which breath leads the body through movement. The full list of available classes and workshops can be found here.
According to its website, Blue Lotus strives to minimize its environmental impact and increase energy conservation through the use of low-VOC paints, non-toxic finishes, non-chemical cleaning supplies, glueless cork flooring, low-flow plumbing and energy-saving light fixtures.
2. Heat Studios
Photo: Heat Studios/Yelp
Next up is Heat Studios, situated at 400 Glenwood Ave. With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Check out classes like Hustle & Flow, which begins with challenging exercises that will improve strength and stamina and finishes with a yoga flow and meditation, and Flowbility, which builds strength via increasing ranges of motion. Visitors can expect both group exercise and personal training opportunities.
3. Indigo Hot Yoga Center
Photo: Frank C./Yelp
Indigo Hot Yoga Center, located at 1028 Oberlin Road, Suite 244, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fitness studio 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews.
Indigo says its hot flow yoga classes burn 650-900 calories and are "designed to strengthen you internally and externally," per its website. Classes include beginner to advanced Yin Yoga, during which students hold floor postures for five minutes to target and restore deeper connective tissues as well as deepen mindfulness through the poses. (Full class descriptions can be found here.)
4. Evolve Movement
Photo: jennie b./Yelp
Evolve Movement is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. The studio specializes in yoga, Pilates and Gyrotonic techniques -- spiraling movements that feel like dancing or swimming.
Suffering from osteoporosis, joint pain or injury? Check out Evolve's Body Work class, which offers whole-body fitness techniques and biomechanical instruction to help with healing and recovery. Kids' programs and massages are also available. Head over to 219 Oberlin Road to see for yourself.
5. YoBa Studio
Photo: YOBA Studio/Yelp
Finally, check out Raleigh's only infrared-heated hot yoga and barre spot, YoBa Studio, which has earned five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. Located at 5003 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite G, the studio offers classes like Hot Flow, during which the room is set at 95 degrees with Far infrared or radiant panels and the instructor guides students through vinyasa poses.
Or check out Yoga Fundamentals, which combines discussion, demonstration and practice as it teaches the step-by-step process of yoga breathing and basic poses. Non-heated and private instruction are also available.