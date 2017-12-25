HEALTH & FITNESS

Claire's pulls kid's makeup after lab testing finds asbestos

Claire's is recalling certain brands of children's makeup over asbestos concerns. (KTRK)

Retailer Claire's is recalling certain brands of children's makeup due to cancer-causing substances.

The company has pulled 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns.

The issue came up thanks to a Rhode Island woman who was worried about the ingredients in her 6-year-old daughter's glitter makeup kit.

Kristi Warner mailed the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina.

Test results revealed tremolite asbestos. Exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, which is fatal.

"I physically sank," Warner said. "I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home."

Claire's pulled the makeup and released a statement, saying they'll be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues.

In July, Justice, another children's store, also pulled makeup off of their shelves over asbestos concerns.

READ MORE: Company issues response after I-Team finds asbestos in makeup

Related Topics:
healthrecallbeauty productschildren
HEALTH & FITNESS
