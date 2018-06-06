HEALTH

Common chemical in toothpaste linked to gut inflammation, cancer

Branson Kimball
Triclosan, a common chemical found in toothpaste, cosmetics, toys and kitchenware, has been linked to gut inflammation and spurred cancer cell growth in a study that was just released.

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and 13 other universities found triclosan causes low-grade colonic inflammation, increases colitis and exacerbates colitis-associated colon cancer

As a result, the mice showed signs of gut inflammation, colitis and colon cancer. Since triclosan exposure is essentially unavoidable in the United States, scientists suggest the effects of the antimicrobial additive should be examined in more depth.

Read more about the study here
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcancerhealth watch
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH
Documentary: David Cassidy lied about drinking, dementia
Triangle woman says an angel saved her life
'Hero' toddler calls 911 after mom passes out inside their Cleveland home
'Cockroach milk' is latest superfood trend
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Triangle woman says an angel saved her life
5 dead, 197 sickened after E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
10 awesome hikes in the Triangle
Does your cellphone give you anxiety? You may have nomophobia
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
Watch: 100-pound mom of 4 inhales burgers in record time
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run
Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
Police: Soldier steals armored vehicle from National Guard base
Show More
Caught on camera: Man secretly films woman in Australia bathroom
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Documentary: David Cassidy lied about drinking, dementia
Officers in Wildwood beach arrest won't face criminal charges
'It smelled like death:' 4 dogs found dead in 'filthy' Clayton home
More News