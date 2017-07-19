HEALTH & FITNESS

Couple loses more than 100 lbs combined

Couple uses cheap and easy way to lose a combined 115 pounds (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A summer photo had Brittney Ford questioning her eating habits.

"I hated the way I looked, I didn't want that for a family photo," Brittney said.
Couple loses more than 100 pounds combined



She knew the chips and queso and cookie dough ice cream were not good daily options for her family of four and it was also affecting her husband, Jeremy.

"I have been overweight for a long time," she said.

But it wasn't until Jeremy saw Brittney drop from a size 12 to a size 4 that he jumped on a lifestyle change!

"After seeing how successful she was for so long I was like I need to try something, I need to make a difference for my family," Jeremy said.

The couple joined Weight Watchers and learned how to lose weight the old fashioned way.

The Weight Watchers app was less than $20 a month and kept track of their points. Jeremy even earned a free month.

"I think I was on the program for nine months, but I paid for eight," Jeremy said.

Jeremey lost 76 pounds and Brittney lost 39, totaling 115 between the two of them.

"It's a really neat place to be in our marriage because he is motivating me," Brittney said.

