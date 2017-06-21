Cumberland County Health Director Buck Wilson officially resigned Tuesday night.Wilson told board members he is leaving the job satisfied the investigation into female patients not getting abnormal cancer test results back in a timely manner is complete and that changes have been made.A community activist doesn't see it that way."We have a board here that knows nothing. They were just really out of the loop," said activist Troy Williams.Williams was among the crowd at Tuesday's health board meeting, who listened as the outgoing health director reassured board members that the cancer-screening problems had been corrected, and all the victims notified."So they didn't get it in the most-timely manner, but they did get the proper information" said Dr. Vikki Andrews of the health board, "so I'm satisfied they received the correct information."A former health department worker told ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson that some patients were not given timely test results between 2010 and 2015. According to reports, the health worker responsible was fired.After Tuesday night's meeting, Williams criticized the board for what he called continuing to cover up the problem.