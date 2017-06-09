Dad saves 2-year-old son after 'dry drowning' tragedy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2068919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A local toddler may have died of secondary drowning after swimming over Memorial Day weekend, according to his family.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2068853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn more about dry drowning and secondary drowning.

A Houston boy's death led to an important warning for parents all over the country about dry drowning.A man in Colorado said his son's life was saved after seeing 4-year-old Frankie Delgado's tragic story.This is exactly what the Delgado family wanted Frankie's story to do. They wanted their son's death to educate families about dry drowning - and help save lives.Frankie died six days after he went swimming in Texas City.His family said Frankie swallowed water. After the trip, he started complaining of stomach issues and coughing.He seemed to be getting better over the course of the week until he collapsed, gasping for air.He died last week, and doctors suspect it was dry drowning.The family is heartbroken and their story has now been shared across the country by many TV and print news outlets.It's a good thing it was. Thursday, Staff Sgt. Garon Vega told our sister station in Houston, KTRK, that his 2-year-old son Gio went swimming too, and he swallowed water.Soon after, he started getting a fever and had trouble breathing.After seeing the story online, he took Gio to the ER.Gio's father said a doctor told him his son would not have made it through the night."I feel like I needed to reach out to the parents of little Frankie and tell them, I don't know how to word it, but their little boy saved our little boy's life," Vega said. "There was a purpose. It was an unfortunate thing that happened, but if I had not told my wife that he swallowed the water and if she had not seen that article, I think we would've ended up dispelling it as a regular sickness."Drowning is the second leading cause of death among young kids to 14 years old.There is still a pending autopsy to officially determine the cause of death for little Frankie in Houston.