Day 2: Water emergency in Orange County continues

Officials are telling OWASA customers 'do not use' the water for a second day (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Orange Water and Sewer Authority is telling customers not to drink the water for the second day in a row. Officials say they water in the system may not be safe for consumption.

If you have questions about water issues, text OWASAWATER to 888777 or call 919-245-6111.

Chapel Hill water distribution centers opened 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Water distribution centers at the Town of Chapel Hill's Southern Community Park, at 1000 Sumac Road, and Hargraves Community Center, 216 N Roberson St., will open at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Carrboro will also have two sites that opened at 10 a.m.:

McDougal Elementary School, 890 Old Fayetteville Road in Chapel Hill and Carrboro High School, 201 Rock Haven Road, Carrboro.




The water supplies reached dangerously low levels Friday because of a major water main break in Chapel Hill and a fluoride problem at a treatment plant. The Health Department is working closely with OWASA to test the water as soon as possible; results won't be available until at least Saturday evening.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger has issued a State of Emergency for the Town of Chapel Hill and UNC-Chapel Hill canceled activities indefinitely because of the water shortage.

WATCH: Officials give update on water emergency
Orange County update on water crisis


UNC also postponed the men's basketball game against Notre Dame to Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. Visit GoHeels.com for more information.

The Chapel Hill Public Library and all Parks and Recreation facilities are closed Saturday. Transit and public safety services are operating normally.

UNC Hospitals and clinics said they were operating normally using bottled water.



Orange Water and Sewer Authority said it started getting water from the City of Durham late Thursday after an accidental overfeed of fluoride within the water treatment process at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant.

Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant.



Then there was a major water main break Friday morning on the northeast side of Chapel Hill near Dobbins Drive, and officials say the alternative water supply has not been able to keep up with demand.

The water main break has caused pressure to drop across the system


Officials said using water could result in contamination of the OWASA system.

Customers are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene. Customers can use bottled water to flush a toilet, after pouring water into the tank. If a toilet does not have a tank, it may be possible to pour water into the bowl to flush.

OWASA service area



Business owners affected by the emergency were clearly frustrated.

"Very disappointed, very frustrated, especially for me because I am a 24-hour business. I never ever ever closed the door. I don't even have a key to the door. I don't even know how to lock it," said Eddie Williams/Owner Of Time Out.

Soon after the emergency was announced, heavy traffic was seen leaving Chapel Hill as people left for areas that have water.

Traffic leaving Chapel Hill Friday



"OWASA is working to restore the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant to normal operation as soon as it is safe to do so. OWASA field personnel are working to repair the water main break as soon as possible," the utility said in a news release.

Bottle water donations are being accepted at the Chapel Hill Community Center at 120 S. Estes Dr. The location is for DONATIONS ONLY. The American Red Cross will work with Orange County Emergency Services to distribute to those in need.

The water shortage is not impacting the Town of Hillsborough or Durham, which operate separate water systems.
