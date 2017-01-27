RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The picture of a server in Raleigh helping feed Lee Bondurant went viral last summer. After his photo spread across the country, Lee underwent surgery to treat his cerebral palsy.
In Oct. 2016, Lee had brain stimulation surgery. It helped improve his mobility, but he hasn't been able to work for weeks.
His family and friends have started a fundraiser to help Lee until he's strong enough to work and support himself again.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE OR DONATE.
