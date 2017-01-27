ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh diner with disability has surgery after his picture goes viral

Lee Bondurant

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The picture of a server in Raleigh helping feed Lee Bondurant went viral last summer. After his photo spread across the country, Lee underwent surgery to treat his cerebral palsy.

A diner with cerebral palsy is touched by his server's act of kindness.


In Oct. 2016, Lee had brain stimulation surgery. It helped improve his mobility, but he hasn't been able to work for weeks.

His family and friends have started a fundraiser to help Lee until he's strong enough to work and support himself again.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE OR DONATE.

Stepanie Lopez has the full report on ABC11 at 4:30 p.m.

Read Lee's original story here.
