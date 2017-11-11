HEALTH & FITNESS

Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' disease cases

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, a woman with a Mickey Mouse hat walks toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland, in Anaheim, Calif. (Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disneyland has shut down two cooling towers after people who visited the California theme park came down with Legionnaires' disease.

The Orange County Health Care Agency says a dozen cases of the bacterial illness were discovered about three weeks ago. All the patients lived or had spent time in Anaheim, California and nine had visited Disneyland in September.

One patient, who hadn't visited the park, has died.

The health agency says there haven't been any new cases reported.

Legionnaires' can cause severe pneumonia and is spread by mist from contaminated water.

In a statement, Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said Disneyland learned about the Legionnaires' cases on Oct. 27.

"We conducted a review and learned that two cooling towers had elevated levels of Legionella bacteria," the statement said. "These towers were treated with chemicals that destroy the bacteria and are currently shut down. We have proactively shared this information with OCHCA and given our actions, they have indicated there is no longer any known risk associated with our facilities."

The towers will reopen after it's confirmed they are no longer contaminated.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthdisneydisneylandhealth
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What you need to know about milk, dairy allergies
Gotten a flu shot? Poll shows most NC residents haven't
Less than a month left in Medicare enrollment period
North Carolina reports first 2 flu deaths of season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in Fayetteville nightclub shooting
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Report: Charlotte air traffic controller arrested for having WMD
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Director Brett Ratner accused of making homophobic comments
Daughter says she was abused by polygamous sect leader
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
Melania Trump visits military families in Alaska
Show More
Wrong-way driver dies in Cumberland County crash
I-Team: Scammer booked unauthorized events at Raleigh venue
Durham man upset after finding racist slur written on his car
Apple working on fix for iPhone X screen freezing bug
Cary woman explains why she jumped from trooper's car
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos