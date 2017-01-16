  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors seeing spike in respiratory virus in children
EMBED </>More News Videos

Doctors are seeing a spike in a respiratory virus that can cause serious problems for young children.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Doctors across the state are seeing a spike in a respiratory virus that can cause serious problems for infants and young children.

Dr. Christian Nechyba at Raleigh's Carolina Kids Pediatrics calls it a predictable part of the holiday season, the return of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

On Jan. 9, 2017, officials announced that WakeMed Children's Hospital and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit are currently restricting visitation for children under the age of 12 due to significant RSV in the community.

"For most older children, [RSV] is simply a bad cold," said Nechyba. "It's caused by virus and will go away. In little people, toddlers and especially babies, they can have more of a problem with wheezing or lung infection from RSV."

Dr. Cameron Wolfe at Duke University Hospital said his office has seen an uptick in RSV cases, which is typical for this time of year.

Wolfe said RSV is a big concern for very young infants who lack the structural lung defenses to help against it. While it is very rarely a big issue in adults, Wolfe said it can be fatal for the very young or immunosuppressed, such as premature babies or the lung and bone marrow transplant population.

"The most common reason that newborns get into that kind of trouble is from what's called apnea where they just stop breathing because they're sick," said Nechyba.

Just this week, after seeing two babies a day with RSV, Nechyba posted to the Carolina Kids Pediatrics Facebook page, warning parents to bring in their children if they see faster than normal breathing, prolonged fever, wheezing, or their child drinking less than normal.

"It's important to know there's no specific medication that treats RSV," said Nechyba. "What we're really treating is the complications of RSV- if a child is dehydrated, if they're having problems with their oxygen because their lungs are so inflamed, we can treat those things, but we can't treat the virus itself."

For more information on RSV from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/surveillance/nrevss/rsv/index.html

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthparentingchildren's healthRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Red Cross has urgent need for blood
Do you wear makeup? You should see this
Duke expert explains best way to use your fitness tracker
Doctors seeing increase of respiratory virus in infants
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Roads treacherous, ice not expected to melt much today
SUV lands in Apex pool
School, business closings and delays information center
Durham charter school: 40 percent didn't earn diplomas
Snowplow gives NC woman in labor hospital lift
Latest road condition information
Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is over $233K
Show More
Dog rescued from icy pond in Orange County
Super-low temperatures mean risk of broken pipes
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Duke's Jefferson to miss game with bone bruise in foot
More News
Top Video
Roads treacherous, ice not expected to melt much today
Thousands without power in freezing weather
Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at RDU today
Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival
More Video