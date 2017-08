Duke ranks high on best hospital list in country

U.S. News and Report says Duke Hospital is the 17th best medical center in the country.According to its rankings , Duke was also in the top 25 for:- Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 11)- Gynecology (No. 21)- Nephrology (No. 21)- Ophthalmology (No. 6)- Orthopedics (No. 22)- Pulmonology (No. 12)- Rheumatology (No. 13)- Urology (No. 10)U.S. News says the rankings consider patient safety, survival rates, technology, and the hospital's excellence in a number of specialties. Duke has earned a spot in the rankings for more than 20 years. Nearly 5,000 institutions are considered for the ranking.Broken down by state , U.S. News says Duke Hospital is the best in North Carolina, followed by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospitals. UNC is also ranked in 6 adult specialties:- Cancer (No. 24)- Ear, Nose & Throat (No. 14)- Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 30)- Gynecology (No. 28)- Nephrology (No. 20)- Urology (No. 32)