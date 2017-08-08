HEALTH & FITNESS

Duke ranks high on best hospital list in country

File photo (AP Photo/Jim R .Bounds)

U.S. News and Report says Duke Hospital is the 17th best medical center in the country.

According to its rankings, Duke was also in the top 25 for:

- Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 11)
- Gynecology (No. 21)
- Nephrology (No. 21)
- Ophthalmology (No. 6)
- Orthopedics (No. 22)
- Pulmonology (No. 12)
- Rheumatology (No. 13)
- Urology (No. 10)

U.S. News says the rankings consider patient safety, survival rates, technology, and the hospital's excellence in a number of specialties. Duke has earned a spot in the rankings for more than 20 years. Nearly 5,000 institutions are considered for the ranking.

Broken down by state, U.S. News says Duke Hospital is the best in North Carolina, followed by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospitals. UNC is also ranked in 6 adult specialties:

- Cancer (No. 24)
- Ear, Nose & Throat (No. 14)
- Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 30)
- Gynecology (No. 28)
- Nephrology (No. 20)
- Urology (No. 32)

