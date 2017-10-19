HEALTH & FITNESS

Durham man who spread happiness with donuts dies at 46

Chris Rosati

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
We have some sad news to report. Chris Rosati, who fought his ALS diagnosis by spreading happiness to others, has finally succumbed to the disease.

His family says the 46-year-old passed away Wednesday.

Rosati was diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) November 29, 2010, but we first met him in 2013 when he had a plan to steal a Krispy Kreme truck and drive around Durham handing out free doughnuts to everyone.

Krispy Kreme got wind of the plot and donated a bus full of doughnuts to make it happen.

The event made national news.


Since then, Rosati inspired hundreds with his courage and positive attitude by speaking at area schools encouraging kids to commit random acts of kindness.

Rosati challenged students to come up with a BIGG- Big Idea for the Greater Good, like his Krispy Kreme caper.

We'd like to encourage everyone to make a donation to the ALS Association in Chris' memory to help fund research to find a cure for the terrible disease.
