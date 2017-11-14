HEALTH & FITNESS

Community rallies around Durham emergency dispatcher through breast cancer battle

Tracy Evans smiles, despite the fight ahead (Credit: Tracy Evans)

By
An emergency dispatcher with the Durham County Sheriff's Office is fighting for her life after a double blow from cancer, and her fellow deputies are rallying around her.

They're hoping to help Tracy Evans with one of the more manageable battles that can go along with cancer - the financial battle.

It's why her co-workers started a GoFundMe and other fundraisers to help.

Check out the benefit fundraiser for Tracy happening Saturday

The Durham County Sheriff's Office's emergency dispatch center is where folks turn for help on some of the worst days of their lives.

"You never see us, and we may only talk for a minute and a half, or two minutes, but I'm actually one of your first responders," said Evans.

"If you've ever had an emergency in Durham County, I can assure you, you've probably talked to Tracy at some time or another," said Shannon Carson, Evans's co-worker and one of the fundraiser coordinators.

Evans is on leave from her job after undergoing brain surgery to remove tumors - her stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her brain

"They tell you, 'You have cancer,' and I think, 'Where do I get the money for that,' because I'm thinking, 'That's not in my budget,''' Evans said.

"When you're the one who's kind of used to being a cheerleader for other people ... sorry," said Evans, wiping away tears, "to be the one that says, 'I kind of need a little help,' so it's been tricky and a little humbling. But like I said, the people have been amazing."

"She would do the same for anybody else," said Carson. "Anyone else in this department, anyone else in this community ... it just seems like the right thing to do."

