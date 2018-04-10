HEALTH & FITNESS

Escape To NOLA: Your Low Fare Flight Forecast From Raleigh to New Orleans

Photos: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
2018 is picking up steam, and this year's place to visit, at least according tothe New York Times, is New Orleans.

The Big Easy topped the publication's list of 52 desirable destinations, just in time for the city's tricentennial celebrations. If you haven't yet purchased your tickets or planned your pilgrimage, it's not too late. Today's deals on flights, however, won't last forever.

So whether you're trying to escape to Bourbon Street ASAP or you're looking to build your trip around upcoming cheap fares, take a look at these forthcoming nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, sourced from travel site Skyscanner.

Perk up, bucket-list crosser-offers: this is your three-month flight forecast. Plan accordingly. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

April




If you're literally ready to get out of town this weekend, you can do it for $207 on Frontier. That has you leaving Friday morning (April 13) and getting back on Monday night (April 16).

If that spontaneity doesn't fit into your seven-day plan (or you're superstitious about flying on Friday the 13th), consider flying out Monday, April 23 and returning on Friday, April 27. You can get there for $81, flying out on Allegiant and back on Frontier.

May




Next month's best deal is fly out on Sunday, May 13 and return on Thursday, May 17. Allegiant will get you to New Orleans and back for $91.

If you're looking to build a weekend into your Louisiana adventure, plan your trip from Friday, May 18 to Thursday, May 24. You'll spend $205 if you fly out on Frontier and back on Allegiant.

June




School is out, and prices will start to climb. June's best deal is if you fly out on Sunday, June 24 and return on Thursday, June 28. Allegiant has the best bargain, at $123 for a round-trip ticket.

If you prefer a weekend getaway, check out flights during the second weekend of the month, which are currently listed at $175.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to New Orleans here. Also, if you need to book a hotel room, here's a good place to start.
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineRaleigh
HEALTH & FITNESS
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Baby diagnosed with leukemia; mom begs minorities to donate bone marrow
CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News