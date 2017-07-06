ESPY Awards benefit V-Foundation

On Wednesday, July 12, ESPN will present the 25th Annual ESPY Awards here on ABC 11. However, the athletes will not be the only winners.Last year's ESPY week activities on ESPN raised more than $3.9 million for the. This year ESPN is once again holding an online auction to raise money for cancer research.Some of the items include:-Behind the scenes of College Game Day-Meet and greet with Roy Williams or John Calipari-ESPN Superbowl party