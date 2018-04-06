RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The 2018 Humana Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon is in Raleigh this Sunday and whether you're running in the race or just planning to be downtown, you'll want to be aware of some of the following information.
Parking and transportation
Sunday
Due to road closures and heavy race morning traffic, cars must be parked by 5:30 a.m. Make sure you plan ahead and leave early. More information about parking options here.
Saturday
There is no parking available at Dorothea Dix Park, however there will be a continuous, free shuttle service from downtown Raleigh to Dorothea Dix Park from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. We encourage runners to park downtown and walk or shuttle over to the start line. More info here.
Road closures
Start and finish line information
