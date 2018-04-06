HEALTH & FITNESS

Everything you need to know about the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon in Raleigh this weekend

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The 2018 Humana Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon is in Raleigh this Sunday and whether you're running in the race or just planning to be downtown, you'll want to be aware of some of the following information.

Parking and transportation
Sunday

Due to road closures and heavy race morning traffic, cars must be parked by 5:30 a.m. Make sure you plan ahead and leave early. More information about parking options here.

Saturday

There is no parking available at Dorothea Dix Park, however there will be a continuous, free shuttle service from downtown Raleigh to Dorothea Dix Park from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. We encourage runners to park downtown and walk or shuttle over to the start line. More info here.

Road closures
Check the list of road closures here.

Check the list of parking restrictions here.

Start and finish line information

5K and 1-mile start & finish line venue map

Half marathon & relay start line venue map

Half marathon & relay finish line venue map
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfitnessRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'The Nut Barbershop' Opens Its Doors In North Raleigh
I-Team: Investigators return to Raleigh's Blue Ridge Surgery Center
How to maintain comfort during chronic illness
3 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 348 for season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Four charged with murder in connection to 2017 homicide at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
Triangle could see light snow late Saturday
NC Legislative Building getting heightened security measures
52-year-old woman dead in Harnett County house fire
Warrant: Uncle left 2 kids unattended while he drank at Crabtree Valley Mall
Report: Cam Newton involved in collision with dump truck
Raleigh police investigating several peeping tom cases near NC State
Peyton and Eli Manning visit Duke football head coach, train with team
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier, 13 others injured when SUVs collide in Cumberland Co.
911 calls detail tragic scene that left two Cumberland County teens dead
Woman sues Idaho fertility doctor for using his own sperm
91-year-old Oak Brook man wins $1 million Powerball prize
North Carolina man dies when lawnmower rolls on top of him
More News