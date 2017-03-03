ABC11 TOGETHER

Family's tragedy is second chance for another

A gift of life brought to Triangle families together (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
They say a mother's intuition is never wrong.

Christie Shook first saw Eric Hein's story about getting a life-saving double lung transplant when it aired on ABC11 January 18.

"I just knew in my heart. That's the instinct," Shook explained.

The story was an "aha moment" for Shook because her son Andrew died five months ago after going into sudden cardiac arrest at work, and her family decided to donate his organs.

"There aren't a lot of double lung transplants on the 20th of November Christie recalled.

Through the ABC11 story, Shook's family and Hein's family found each other.

"It was so crazy to find that out, knowing that they were so close by," Hein said.

Sitting on a bench outside of UNC's Rex Health Care recently with her daughter Cary on her left and Hein on her right, Shook said with every breath Hein takes she hears a piece of her son Andrew.

Hein suffers from cystic fibrosis and without his lung transplant he may not have survived.

Hein wasn't the only person who received the generosity of the Shook family. Five organs were donated, including his heart.

Now the two families are working together to raise awareness about the organ donation. For them, it turned the Shook's tragedy into Hein's second chance at life.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, nearly 120,000 folks across the country are on a list, waiting for an organ transplant.

Speaking with ABC11, Eric's wife Marissa Barker took on some of the myths about organ donation that she said she thinks keeping some people from choosing to donate after they pass away.

"You don't need them at the point and all of the fake stories about, you know, EMTs not trying to save your life, you know that's so far from the truth," she explained.

Hein's family is also hosting a fundraiser on March 10 to raise funds for his transplant costs.

The fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 at the Chipotle located at 6105 Falls of Neuse Rd in Raleigh.

For more information on Eric, please visit https://www.facebook.com/COTAforEricH/

