Fayetteville man billed for dead mom's care

Losing his mom was hard enough, but when Mark Kendrick had to deal with a medical bill debacle involving his deceased mom's care that made it even tougher.Mark lost his mom, Eva, in October of 2016. After her death, the majority of medical bills were taken care of by Eva's insurance. However, two of the bills relating to ambulance rides to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center were not being turned into insurance. "I didn't mind paying the bill if the bill was rightly so," said Mark, but he said he wanted to see what the insurance company would cover first.Mark says he tried for months to get the billing company to first turn the bills into Eva's insurance. The two bills totaled more than $1,700 and he says that wasn't something he was just willing to pay without knowing what insurance would cover. Mark says every time he called, he would get nowhere.Mark added, "Everybody else said they were sorry that it happened, but it was someone else's fault."Mark got in touch with me and I reached out to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. A rep looked right into, and Mark got the news he's been fighting for. His mom's account now has a zero balance and no further funds are owed. Mark said, "I greatly appreciate what you've done, it should have had to happen that way."A representative with Cape Fear Valley apologized to Mark for the troubles he had with his mom's bills. There is now a zero balance on Eva's account.