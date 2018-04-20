HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA approves light-adaptive contact lenses that act as sunglasses

The FDA has approved contact lenses with light-adaptive technology that will be available next year.

If you wear contact lenses, you may soon be able to ditch your sunglasses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first contact lenses with light-adaptive technology just last week.

Johnson & Johnson's Acuvue Oasys Contact Lenses with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology essentially act like sunglasses.

The lenses automatically darken in bright light. They react to the sun's ultraviolet rays, and return to normal tint when the wearer moves indoors.

"This contact lens is the first of its kind to incorporate the same technology that is used in eyeglasses that automatically darken in the sun," said Malvina Eydelman, director of the Division of Ophthalmic and Ear, Nose and Throat Devices at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a statement.

The FDA reviewed scientific evidence including a study of 24 patients that looked at their driving performance during the day and night while wearing the lenses, and found no concerning issue with driving ability or vision.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that as of 2014, more than 40 million Americans wear contact lenses.

The new lenses will be available next year.
