HEALTH & FITNESS

Fort Bragg soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars

EMBED </>More Videos

Maximus Gutierrez was born with a terminal neurological disorder. (WTVD)

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
There's much uncertainty behind how long a Fort Bragg soldier's toddler son, who has a terminal illness, will live.

The child qualifies for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but doctors believe he won't live long enough to see his wish granted.

Few things can get Maximus Gutierrez to stop crying, but Multi-Grammy Award Winning artist Bruno Mars is one of them.

The 17-month-old was born with gangliosidosis-1, which is a very rare progressive terminal neurological disorder that destroys nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

The child takes up to eight medications a day, feeds through a stomach tube, and requires round the clock oxygen.

The child's father is a student at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School on Fort Bragg.

"He has seizures. Right now, he can't hold his head up. Essentially he' s a newborn baby in a two-year-old body," said Briana Gutierrez. "I really didn't understand what it was. All I heard was terminal and early childhood."

While the child is still a blessing on earth, his parents want Bruno Mars to meet one of his youngest fans.

"It would be one of the best memories that we'll have," said Gutierrez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmake-a-wishterminal illnesssoldiersFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Staying cool amid dangerous heat wave
Study: Marriage could be good for your health
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
I-Team: Army bans CBD Oil after rash of ER visits at Fort Bragg
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Durham police investigate homicide on Cheek Road
Burger King apologizes for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Man stung by wasps while working on Wake County home dies
Billboard of father kidnapped overlooks Durham Freeway
Hundreds rally for immigration reform in downtown Raleigh
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
Advocates rally in opposition to border separation policy
Show More
Arrest warrant: Cumberland County jail worker conspired with inmate
Kroger's fuel rewards program to expire, future uncertain
California boy visits Raleigh in nationwide effort to honor veterans
Graham prepares for NBA Draft
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
More News