Free mammograms offered on National Mammography Day

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --October is breast cancer awareness month and as part of that, Raleigh Radiology is offering free mammograms on Friday, Oct. 20 to uninsured patients.
Raleigh Radiology has been offering Free Mammogram Day since 2004. Since then, more than 1,900 free screenings have been provided.
"We are also to partner with Wake County Health Services," explained April Davis from Raleigh Radiology.
"We will assist those women who may need ADviews to help them with the cost with their ADviews," Davis explained.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women. One in eight women will be diagnosed in their lifetime with breast cancer according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Raleigh Radiology is taking appointments for the free mammograms. For more information on scheduling click here.