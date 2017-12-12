HEALTH & FITNESS

Governor Cooper requests to extend open enrollment period for HealthCare.gov

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services acting secretary, Eric Hargan, to extend the open enrollment period for HealthCare.gov an additional week.

In 2017, the open enrollment period was from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, six weeks shorter than 2016.

North Carolina has the third-highest enrollment on the federal marketplace out of all states, so it is heavily impacted by the shortened open enrollment period.

Records show more than 500,000 North Carolinians signed up for 2017 insurance through the site.

As of December 2, only 209,050 North Carolinians have signed up.

Open enrollment has been extended twice in past years to give families more time to enroll in coverage.

During previous extensions, officials said there were between 400,000-450,000 additional enrollments or a 6-8 percent increase in total enrollment and 10-11 percent increase in new enrollments in just two business days.

If approved, the new deadline for enrollment will be Dec. 22.
