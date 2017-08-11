Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a new alert on fidget spinners.
The agency said there have been a handful of choking incidents with the popular gizmos - and not just with toddlers.
In May, a 10-year-old girl choked on a part from hers and had to have it surgically removed.
There have also been at least two fires involving battery-operated spinners.
Experts said those should never be charged overnight or without someone watching them.
