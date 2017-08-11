HEALTH & FITNESS

Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners

EMBED </>More Videos

Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 10, 2017. (WPVI)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a new alert on fidget spinners.

RELATED: FIDGET SPINNERS ARE THE LATEST TOY SENSATION, BUT ARE THEY AN IRONIC DISTRACTION?


The agency said there have been a handful of choking incidents with the popular gizmos - and not just with toddlers.

In May, a 10-year-old girl choked on a part from hers and had to have it surgically removed.

There have also been at least two fires involving battery-operated spinners.

Experts said those should never be charged overnight or without someone watching them.

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckconsumer product safety commissionsafety
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Cancer patient surprised with parade for last chemo
NC mother issuing warning after toddler bitten by spider
Program trains hairstylists to spot domestic violence signs
North Carolina lags in latest health care survey
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fort Bragg releasing non-essential personnel because of water main break
Raleigh DMV license plate office shut down
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
'Concussion' doctor says youth football is 'child abuse'
Man says 'angel' drove truck after car accident
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
Residents say new Holly Springs intersection not safe
Show More
Watch: Speeding car leaves path of destruction
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Fisherman finds woman's body floating in Cape Fear River
NC State Class of 2021 ready to move in
Iguana clogs toilet
More News
Top Video
Fort Bragg releasing non-essential personnel because of water main break
Raleigh DMV license plate office shut down
Watch: Speeding car leaves path of destruction
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
More Video