HEALTH & FITNESS

Have allergies? You're not alone, and it's just getting started

EMBED </>More Videos

The cold weather we've had means allergy season will bloom a little later, an expert says.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Jennifer Wolborsky, who enjoys playing tennis with her friends and other outdoor activities, has noticed her allergies kicking up lately.

"The itchy nose and the sniffling and the itching in the ears," said Wolborsky, who lives in Raleigh.

She's not the only one.

"It's been terrible every single day, sneezing and runny nose and runny eyes," said Stella Russell, of Knightdale.

Dr. Gurvinder (Geetu) Deogun, of Allergy Partners of Raleigh, said allergy season kicked in the second week of February as usual. But she said something is different this year.

"I think this year has been a slower start with the pollen," Deogun said. "I think it's been so much colder over the winter time that we're going to get our burst of pollen a little bit later than we did last year."

You may be feeling your allergy symptoms more because of the wind Friday and Saturday, which kicked around the pollen.

"That doesn't help at all," Deogun said. "Any windy day will bring the pollen up and have just more pollen available for people to be inhaling and have symptoms."

Deogun said allergy season is only going to intensify. She said she believes we'll see a big burst of pollen when we get our next big warmup, possibly as early as the next few days.

"That's when people should really be prepared to have medications available for their asthma or their nasal allergies or eye allergies because it's right around the corner," she said.

That's not good news for Wolborsky.

"I think that is not very fun since I like to be outside every day," she said. "I think that kind of stinks, but I'll take medicine and hope for the best."

As far as treating your allergies, Deogun recommends starting with over-the-counter allergy medication or nasal spray, and if your allergies are more severe, then you should see an allergist.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthallergieswake county newsdurham county newsorange county newsRaleighDurhamChapel HillNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'There's still time for activity to increase:' NC DHHS warns of flu
18 new flu deaths reported, bringing state's total to 253 for season
End-of-life wishes: making yours known is the greatest gift
ABC11 Match Madness
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Investigation underway after video of sex in Durham high school
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
Deadly crash involving car, tractor-trailer closes US 701 near Four Oaks
Cumberland County teacher charged with assaulting special-needs student
Garner man charged after infant daughter overdoses on heroin
New lights on I-440 can't come soon enough for Raleigh motorists
Update: 2 kids abducted by mother are in New York
Illinois police: Teachers gave kids gummy bears with melatonin
Show More
NC man faces 37th child sex charge; bail at $4.6M
Chapel Hill police seek ID of Food Lion robbery suspect
Angier daycare owner charged with embezzlement of state property
Opinion: Dreamers deserve the opportunity to remain here
NC bus driver arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, March 5, 2018
Investigation underway after video of sex in Durham high school
UNC marks 10 years since student's violent death
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
More Video