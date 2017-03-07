HEALTH & FITNESS

Health officials report meningitis case at Elon University

BURLINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Alamance County Health Department says it has been notified of a confirmed case of meningitis in a student who attends of Elon University.

Meningitis is an irritation of the covering of the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by a virus, bacteria, or other causes.

Health officials says the cause of the student's infection is not known.

County health officials and Elon University Student Health Services have identified people who may have had contact with the student who are considered "high risk" to provide preventive treatment.

No other cases of meningitis have been identified.

"We are working together with our University partners to treat those that may have had close contact with the individual who is sick and also provide awareness to the Elon University as well as the greater Alamance County community about the illness," stated Health Director Stacie Saunders.

Health officials said meningitis symptoms may include the following: sudden onset of fever, severe headache, rash, stiff neck, stomach pain, nausea or vomiting.

Some types of meningitis are spread by direct contact with oral secretions (saliva) such as shared eating utensils, foods, kissing, and sharing cigarettes. Some people carry the organism in their nose and throat, but they do not become sick and do not cause cases of meningitis. Preventive antibiotic treatment is only recommended for individuals who might have had contact with the ill student's saliva.

Vaccines are available for types of meningitis that are caused by certain types of bacteria but not those caused by other sources.
Related Topics:
healthmeningitisnorth carolina newsBurlington
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
March Madness raising money for cancer research
Family's tragedy is second chance for another
Duke researcher urges caution in speeding drugs to market
Life-saving transplant brings Triangle families together
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen who decapitated mother to be moved to Central Prison
Snow this weekend?!
Grand jury declines to charge officer seen throwing student
Teen killed in Franklin County crash
SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax
Packing it in: NC State meekly exits ACC Tournament
TSA stops passenger with two loaded guns at RDU
Show More
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
Police investigate bomb threats at Fayetteville schools
Durham Police search for hit-and-run driver
George Michael died of natural causes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos